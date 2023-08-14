All Sections
Poland detains two Russians on charges of espionage, they "promoted" Wagner Group

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 11:06
The Internal Security Agency of Poland has detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials promoting the Wagner Group Private Military Company.

Source: Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, on Twitter

Quote: "ABW (ISA – Internal Security Agency) and the police identified and detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Kraków and Warsaw."

Details: Kamiński says that both Russians have been charged with espionage. They were taken into custody.

Background: 

  • Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland and the Coordinating Minister of Poland's Special Services, announced on 16 March that the Internal Security Agency had eliminated a spy network that operated in favour of Russia. Nine people were detained as part of this operation.
  • Later in March, further arrests of spies exposed from this network took place in Poland. In particular, a Russian hockey player was detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage on 30 June.
  • On 4 August, a citizen of Belarus who was spying for the Russian Federation was detained in Poland.

