Poland detains two Russians on charges of espionage, they "promoted" Wagner Group
Monday, 14 August 2023, 11:06
The Internal Security Agency of Poland has detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials promoting the Wagner Group Private Military Company.
Source: Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, on Twitter
Quote: "ABW (ISA – Internal Security Agency) and the police identified and detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Kraków and Warsaw."
Details: Kamiński says that both Russians have been charged with espionage. They were taken into custody.
Background:
- Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland and the Coordinating Minister of Poland's Special Services, announced on 16 March that the Internal Security Agency had eliminated a spy network that operated in favour of Russia. Nine people were detained as part of this operation.
- Later in March, further arrests of spies exposed from this network took place in Poland. In particular, a Russian hockey player was detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage on 30 June.
- On 4 August, a citizen of Belarus who was spying for the Russian Federation was detained in Poland.
