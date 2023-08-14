Poland detains two Russians on charges of espionage, they "promoted" Wagner Group

The Internal Security Agency of Poland has detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials promoting the Wagner Group Private Military Company.

Source: Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, on Twitter

Quote: "ABW (ISA – Internal Security Agency) and the police identified and detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Kraków and Warsaw."

Details: Kamiński says that both Russians have been charged with espionage. They were taken into custody.

Background:

Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland and the Coordinating Minister of Poland's Special Services, announced on 16 March that the Internal Security Agency had eliminated a spy network that operated in favour of Russia. Nine people were detained as part of this operation.

Later in March, further arrests of spies exposed from this network took place in Poland. In particular, a Russian hockey player was detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage on 30 June.

On 4 August, a citizen of Belarus who was spying for the Russian Federation was detained in Poland.

