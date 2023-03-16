All Sections
Polish Defence Minister confirms disclosure of Russian spy network

European PravdaThursday, 16 March 2023, 10:03
Polish Defence Minister confirms disclosure of Russian spy network

Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and Minister of National Defence, has confirmed that the Internal Security Agency officers eliminated a spy network in the country; it acted in favour of Russia.

Source: Blaszczak cited by Polish Radio, reports European Pravda.

The minister answered in the affirmative when asked whether there was a threat to critical infrastructure from the eliminated spy network.

"Of course, it was a spy group; they collected information in favour of those who attacked Ukraine, committed war crimes. The threat was real," the deputy prime minister said.

Błaszczak noted that "if we are dealing with a spy network, then, of course, these people collect information for some specific purpose." He stressed that since Ukraine was attacked by Russia and Poland was struck by a hybrid attack from the territory of Belarus, "we are dealing with such a situation that these people are acting to the detriment of our country."

"There is no doubt that we live in a time when Russia has decided to recreate its empire. It has always been a threat to Poland, whether it was white or red, or now Putin's," the Defenсe Minister stressed.

"I want to emphasise the great success of the officers of the Internal Security Agency: the entire spy network was exposed. This proves that the Polish services work very effectively for the security of our country," he said.

Previously, the Polish media reported that the Internal Security Agency of Poland had eliminated the spy network that worked for Russia and was supposed to prepare for sabotage activities in Poland.

According to information received by RMF FM, these are primarily the sections of railway tracks in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, particularly near the airport in Jasionka, near Rzeszów County. The airport is the main transit point for Western weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

Surveillance cameras were also installed in other parts of Poland.

