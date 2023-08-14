All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Everything burnt" in Odesa hypermarket: damage worth hundreds of millions

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 14 August 2023, 13:42
 

FOZZY Cash&Carry, a hypermarket in Odesa hit by a Russian missile, has been totally destroyed. Everything in the store was burnt. There were no fatalities. Hundreds of millions of hryvnias’ worth of damage is believed to have been caused.

Source: a statement by Fozzy Group

"An enemy missile has destroyed the FOZZY Cash&Carry Hypermarket. 

The most important thing is that we didn't lose our people. Three of our colleagues who were injured in the night attack are in hospital. We are in touch with them and their families," the statement says.

Advertisement:

Everything in the Odesa hypermarket was burnt - the building, equipment and stock - and the store is closed.

Fozzy Group added that the 270 employees of the Odesa Hypermarket would be offered jobs in other Fozzy Group businesses and relocation to other cities with FOZZY hypermarkets. 

 

"We still have to carry out a precise assessment of the damage, but we are talking about hundreds of millions of hryvnias. These are huge losses, so it's too early to discuss future plans. Despite the enemy attacks, we continue to work," the company concluded. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Overnight on Monday, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Kalibr missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, resulting in one of the city's hypermarkets, FOZZY, catching fire. 

Ekonomichna Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: