"Everything burnt" in Odesa hypermarket: damage worth hundreds of millions

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 14 August 2023, 13:42
 

FOZZY Cash&Carry, a hypermarket in Odesa hit by a Russian missile, has been totally destroyed. Everything in the store was burnt. There were no fatalities. Hundreds of millions of hryvnias’ worth of damage is believed to have been caused.

Source: a statement by Fozzy Group

"An enemy missile has destroyed the FOZZY Cash&Carry Hypermarket. 

The most important thing is that we didn't lose our people. Three of our colleagues who were injured in the night attack are in hospital. We are in touch with them and their families," the statement says.

Everything in the Odesa hypermarket was burnt - the building, equipment and stock - and the store is closed.

Fozzy Group added that the 270 employees of the Odesa Hypermarket would be offered jobs in other Fozzy Group businesses and relocation to other cities with FOZZY hypermarkets. 

 

"We still have to carry out a precise assessment of the damage, but we are talking about hundreds of millions of hryvnias. These are huge losses, so it's too early to discuss future plans. Despite the enemy attacks, we continue to work," the company concluded. 

Background:

Overnight on Monday, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Kalibr missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, resulting in one of the city's hypermarkets, FOZZY, catching fire. 

Advertisement: