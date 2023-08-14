All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shooting between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis occurs in occupied territory of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 16:12
Shooting between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis occurs in occupied territory of Ukraine
Stock photo: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied village of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a conflict between units of the Russian army has occurred.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, on 12 August, the Russian propagandists arrived in the village of Mykhailivka in the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shoot a news piece about the "great contribution" of a top official from the Kadyrovites fighters to the reconstruction of Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine. [Kadyrovites are pro-Russian Chechen forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader – ed.]

At about 20:00 on the same day, a verbal altercation occurred between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis from another unit of the Russian occupying forces near the Central Park of the village.

During the argument, one of the occupiers opened fire into the air from an automatic small arm.

During the fight, one of the participants received multiple stab wounds incompatible with life. It led to an open confrontation between the units with the use of GP-25 Kostyor under-barrel grenade launchers, offensive hand grenades and automatic small arms.

Dagestanis have reportedly won the fight.

The National Resistance Center reports irreversible losses on both sides: 20 soldiers of the Russian units were killed, and 40 more were injured.

The commander of the Kadyrovites (likely a colonel) was sent to frontline positions as a punishment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: