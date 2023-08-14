All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shooting between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis occurs in occupied territory of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 16:12
Shooting between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis occurs in occupied territory of Ukraine
Stock photo: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied village of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a conflict between units of the Russian army has occurred.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, on 12 August, the Russian propagandists arrived in the village of Mykhailivka in the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shoot a news piece about the "great contribution" of a top official from the Kadyrovites fighters to the reconstruction of Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine. [Kadyrovites are pro-Russian Chechen forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader – ed.]

At about 20:00 on the same day, a verbal altercation occurred between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis from another unit of the Russian occupying forces near the Central Park of the village.

Advertisement:

During the argument, one of the occupiers opened fire into the air from an automatic small arm.

During the fight, one of the participants received multiple stab wounds incompatible with life. It led to an open confrontation between the units with the use of GP-25 Kostyor under-barrel grenade launchers, offensive hand grenades and automatic small arms.

Dagestanis have reportedly won the fight.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The National Resistance Center reports irreversible losses on both sides: 20 soldiers of the Russian units were killed, and 40 more were injured.

The commander of the Kadyrovites (likely a colonel) was sent to frontline positions as a punishment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: