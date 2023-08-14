Shooting between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis occurs in occupied territory of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied village of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a conflict between units of the Russian army has occurred.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, on 12 August, the Russian propagandists arrived in the village of Mykhailivka in the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shoot a news piece about the "great contribution" of a top official from the Kadyrovites fighters to the reconstruction of Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine. [Kadyrovites are pro-Russian Chechen forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader – ed.]

At about 20:00 on the same day, a verbal altercation occurred between Kadyrovites and Dagestanis from another unit of the Russian occupying forces near the Central Park of the village.

During the argument, one of the occupiers opened fire into the air from an automatic small arm.

During the fight, one of the participants received multiple stab wounds incompatible with life. It led to an open confrontation between the units with the use of GP-25 Kostyor under-barrel grenade launchers, offensive hand grenades and automatic small arms.

Dagestanis have reportedly won the fight.

The National Resistance Center reports irreversible losses on both sides: 20 soldiers of the Russian units were killed, and 40 more were injured.

The commander of the Kadyrovites (likely a colonel) was sent to frontline positions as a punishment.

