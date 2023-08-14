All Sections
Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany criticises attempts to limit range of Taurus missiles: "It's like banning penalty kicks in football"

Monday, 14 August 2023, 16:27

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, criticises attempts to limit the operation of long-range German Taurus missiles only to the territory of Ukraine if they are provided to Kyiv.

Source: Oleksii Makiev on X (Twitter), quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "Limiting the range of Taurus & Co technically is like forbidding the football players of the national team to enter the opponent's turf on the field or to take penalties. 

What comparisons can you think of? 

Only wrong answers."

Background: Spiegel reported that the German government is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles from the Bundeswehr stockpile in the coming months. 

Earlier, it was reported that Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, had not made a decision concerning supplying Ukraine with German Taurus cruise missiles.

On Friday, 11 August, Bild reported that the German government stated that preparations for delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine are not currently underway.

