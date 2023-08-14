Zelenskyy visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, discusses needs and problems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the headquarters of the brigades conducting offensive operations in the area of responsibility of the Soledar Operational and Tactical Group during his working trip to Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy visited the command posts of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Motorised Brigade, 92nd Ivan Sirko Mechanised Brigade, 26th Corporal General Roman Dashkevych Artillery Brigade, 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The Ukrainian president heard reports on the operational situation in the areas of responsibility of the brigades and the peculiarities of the use of various types of weapons.

Zelenskyy also said he discussed the challenges faced by the military with the commanders of brigades and battalions. The president's website states that they "gave [him information on] the needs for weapons, ammunition and equipment, including frontline air defence systems and various types of UAVs".

They also discussed "enhancing the training of soldiers, sergeants and officers, expanding the leadership capabilities of commanders, simplifying bureaucratic procedures in the army, in particular in the process of manning units, as well as improving the work of territorial recruitment and social support centres, and military medical commissions".

The president's website says solutions have been suggested to address the existing problems, including the potential of commanders and the motivation of the soldiers.

Updated: Later, Zelenskyy said he and the commander of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF) (Bakhmut front) discussed the situation in the brigade's area of responsibility, the training of the troops, the demand for weapons and equipment, and other challenges.

The Ukrainian president also thanked the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade and the 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Motorised Brigade.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the 80th Brigade has been performing combat missions as part of the Oleksandriia OSGF on the Mykolaiv front and the Khortytsia OSGF on the Izium, Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Sievierodonetsk fronts. Thank you for your impressive results, bravery, and courage in combat! Ukraine is proud of each of its soldiers.

... [57th Brigade] performs combat missions as part of the Oleksandriia OSGF on the Zaporizhzhia front and the Khortytsia OSGF on the Bakhmut, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk fronts. I thank everyone for fighting for our country! Each of your results, each of your steps forward brings Ukraine's victory closer."

More details: Furthermore, Zelenskyy visited a stabilisation point receiving wounded and injured soldiers from the Bakhmut front.

"The Head of State inspected the premises and equipment of the center, talked to the wounded warriors and medics. The command of the stabilization point told the president about their current needs, including armored evacuation vehicles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded a wounded soldier of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and two tactical medics of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade," the Ukrainian president’s website said.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am honored to be here today. Thank you guys for your heroism. Thank you for protecting the lives of all our people. I'm proud to shake hands and be here to personally award you. Take care of yourselves. I thank you and wish you the main thing – victory."

