Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka

Iryna BalachukMonday, 14 August 2023, 14:07
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka
PHOTO FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM

Following an explosion in temporarily occupied Yuriivka, not far from Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has reported that a cluster of Russian manpower and equipment has been hit.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Yuriivka. Bavovna. Consequences. For now. A hit on the occupiers' camp at the Volna [Wave] camp. A double hit. Not a single local was injured, except for the windows. However, the number of occupiers [killed and injured] is in the dozens. Just beautiful." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word 'vzryv' (explosion), used 'khlopok' (a bang) instead. However, 'khlopok' also means cotton, and this has since become a meme - ed.]

 
Photo from Andriushchenko's Telegram

Details: Andriushchenko added that the Russians initially wanted to keep this event quiet, but eventually they reported the strike.

According to Telegram channels, the explosion occurred at around 09:30 in the morning.

There have also been reports that air defence systems in neighbouring Urzuf responded several times.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement: