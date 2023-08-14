All Sections
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka

Iryna BalachukMonday, 14 August 2023, 14:07
PHOTO FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM

Following an explosion in temporarily occupied Yuriivka, not far from Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has reported that a cluster of Russian manpower and equipment has been hit.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Yuriivka. Bavovna. Consequences. For now. A hit on the occupiers' camp at the Volna [Wave] camp. A double hit. Not a single local was injured, except for the windows. However, the number of occupiers [killed and injured] is in the dozens. Just beautiful." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word 'vzryv' (explosion), used 'khlopok' (a bang) instead. However, 'khlopok' also means cotton, and this has since become a meme - ed.]

 
Photo from Andriushchenko's Telegram

Details: Andriushchenko added that the Russians initially wanted to keep this event quiet, but eventually they reported the strike.

According to Telegram channels, the explosion occurred at around 09:30 in the morning.

There have also been reports that air defence systems in neighbouring Urzuf responded several times.

Subjects: Donetsk region
