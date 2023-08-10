Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

STOCK PHOTO. PHOTO SHOWS AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKE ON VILLAGE OF POKROVSKE ON 7 AUGUST. PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

Three people were killed and four more were wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 9 August.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "On 9 August, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast, including two in Zarichne and one in Chasiv Yar. Four more people in the oblast were wounded during the day."

Details: Residents of Mykolaivka and Kurakhivka were wounded.

Kyrylenko added that they also managed to establish information about six more wounded in the attack on the village of Pokrovske on 7 August.

In total, Russian forces have killed at least 1,654 and wounded at least 3,985 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyrylenko notes that these numbers are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

