All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another explosion in Russia, gas station on fire, there are casualties

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 14 August 2023, 22:11
Another explosion in Russia, gas station on fire, there are casualties
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BY BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

An explosion has rocked a gas station in the Russian city of Makhachkala, at least three deaths have been reported.

Source: Russian RBC with reference to emergency services; Telegram channel Baza

Details: RBC reports an explosion in the building of a car service station near the Globus shopping centre. 

Telegram channel Baza reports that more than 10 cars are on fire.

Updated: Telegram channel Baza has reported three dead and nine injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: