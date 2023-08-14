Another explosion in Russia, gas station on fire, there are casualties
Monday, 14 August 2023, 22:11
An explosion has rocked a gas station in the Russian city of Makhachkala, at least three deaths have been reported.
Source: Russian RBC with reference to emergency services; Telegram channel Baza
Details: RBC reports an explosion in the building of a car service station near the Globus shopping centre.
Telegram channel Baza reports that more than 10 cars are on fire.
Advertisement:
Updated: Telegram channel Baza has reported three dead and nine injured.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!