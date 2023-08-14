Another explosion in Russia, gas station on fire, there are casualties

An explosion has rocked a gas station in the Russian city of Makhachkala, at least three deaths have been reported.

Source: Russian RBC with reference to emergency services; Telegram channel Baza

Details: RBC reports an explosion in the building of a car service station near the Globus shopping centre.

Telegram channel Baza reports that more than 10 cars are on fire.

Updated: Telegram channel Baza has reported three dead and nine injured.

