Explosions rock Kramatorsk

Explosions were heard in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast; local residents reported a fire.

Source: Suspilne; anonymous sources on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Kramatorsk. Anonymous sources posted images of a fire in Kramatorsk on Telegram.

