All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:36
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base
photo: Mariupol City Council

50 injured Russian occupiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol after the attack on the military base in the settlements of Yuriivka on 13-14 August.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Details: Vadym Boichenko,  the mayor of Mariupol, announced that 50 Russian soldiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol on the morning of 15 August after the attack.

Quote: "The occupiers were placed in the city hospital No. 2 (district No. 17). Thirteen of them have already died. The hospital is full in Manhush, and five occupiers are known to be dead. All night long, they were dealing with the aftermath and taking out the injured, corpses, and broken equipment.

Advertisement:

Judging by the number of buses and trucks marked "300" [injured], the number of casualties is high. Military equipment was also burned. There is no information about injuries to civilians."

Background:

  • An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Yuriivka, not far from Mariupol, on 14 August. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that the Russians’s base had been hit.
  • The Department of Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the defence forces of Ukraine hit the command post in the settlement of Yuriivka, which is not far from temporarily occupied Mariupol, at around 11:00.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
Donetsk region
Zelenskyy visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, discusses needs and problems
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka
Woman killed after elderly couple caught in Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: