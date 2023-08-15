All Sections
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:36
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base
photo: Mariupol City Council

50 injured Russian occupiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol after the attack on the military base in the settlements of Yuriivka on 13-14 August.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Details: Vadym Boichenko,  the mayor of Mariupol, announced that 50 Russian soldiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol on the morning of 15 August after the attack.

Quote: "The occupiers were placed in the city hospital No. 2 (district No. 17). Thirteen of them have already died. The hospital is full in Manhush, and five occupiers are known to be dead. All night long, they were dealing with the aftermath and taking out the injured, corpses, and broken equipment.

Judging by the number of buses and trucks marked "300" [injured], the number of casualties is high. Military equipment was also burned. There is no information about injuries to civilians."

Background:

  • An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Yuriivka, not far from Mariupol, on 14 August. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that the Russians’s base had been hit.
  • The Department of Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the defence forces of Ukraine hit the command post in the settlement of Yuriivka, which is not far from temporarily occupied Mariupol, at around 11:00.

Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Zelenskyy visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, discusses needs and problems
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka
Woman killed after elderly couple caught in Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast
