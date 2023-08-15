Ukrainian government allocates US$34 million to build fortifications in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 1.2 billion hryvnias [roughly US$34 million] from the state budget reserve fund to strengthen the defence borders of Ukraine's north-eastern regions.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal said that at the request of Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblast military administrations, the government is allocating 911.5 million hryvnias [roughly US$24.45 million] for Kharkiv Oblast and over 363 million hryvnias [roughly US$9.73 million] for Chernihiv Oblast to build military engineering and fortification structures.

The PM added that the customers and executors of these works are the oblasts military administrations.

