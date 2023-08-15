German concern Rheinmetall confirms supply of new generation drones to Ukraine

The Rheinmetall German concern has confirmed its plans to supply Ukraine with the most advanced reconnaissance drones Luna NG.

The Luna NG new generation air-supported short-range reconnaissance system will shortly be deployed in Ukraine.

The concern will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with these drones on behalf of Germany throughout 2023.

The drone package consists of a ground control station with a few drones, a launch catapult and military trucks.

The new Luna NG produced by Rheinmetall is a recently developed unmanned system which surpasses the previous model in all important operational features. Besides being used as a reconnaissance system, the drones can also facilitate the LTE network, intercept or jam the connection.

Drones play an important role in the war in Ukraine. Russia launches large-scale attacks on military and civil facilities using Iran-made kamikaze drones. But reconnaissance drones are also important for Ukrainian military operations. Operational experience shows that the results of real time reconnaissance play a crucial role in conducting operations.

Earlier it was reported that the Rheinmetall concern plans to supply Ukraine with advanced reconnaissance drones.

Reportedly, the UK reconnaissance noted the increase in significance of uncrewed surface vessels in the Russo-Ukrainian war and assumed that they may be used against the weakest points in Russian logistics at sea.

