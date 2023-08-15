All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German concern Rheinmetall confirms supply of new generation drones to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 16:44
German concern Rheinmetall confirms supply of new generation drones to Ukraine
Luna NG. Photo: Rheinmetall

The Rheinmetall German concern has confirmed its plans to supply Ukraine with the most advanced reconnaissance drones Luna NG.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of Rheinmetall

The Luna NG new generation air-supported short-range reconnaissance system will shortly be deployed in Ukraine.

The concern will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with these drones on behalf of Germany throughout 2023.

Advertisement:

The drone package consists of a ground control station with a few drones, a launch catapult and military trucks.

The new Luna NG produced by Rheinmetall is a recently developed unmanned system which surpasses the previous model in all important operational features. Besides being used as a reconnaissance system, the drones can also facilitate the LTE network, intercept or jam the connection.

Drones play an important role in the war in Ukraine. Russia launches large-scale attacks on military and civil facilities using Iran-made kamikaze drones. But reconnaissance drones are also important for Ukrainian military operations. Operational experience shows that the results of real time reconnaissance play a crucial role in conducting operations.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Earlier it was reported that the Rheinmetall concern plans to supply Ukraine with advanced reconnaissance drones.

Reportedly, the UK reconnaissance noted the increase in significance of uncrewed surface vessels in the Russo-Ukrainian war and assumed that they may be used against the weakest points in Russian logistics at sea.  

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: