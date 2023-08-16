Danube port's warehouses and granaries hit in drone attack on Odesa Oblast

Warehouses and granaries at one of the Danube ports have been damaged in a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones twice this night.

Their main target was port and grain infrastructure in the oblast’s south.

Warehouses and granaries were damaged as a result of enemy strikes on one of Danube ports. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fires."

Details: Kiper added that there is no information about casualties as of now.

Forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 11 Russian attack drones over Odesa Oblast.

