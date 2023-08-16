All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia seeks to increase military cooperation with North Korea

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 09:27

The US Department of State has reported that Russia is determined to increase military cooperation with North Korea.

Source: Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Patel said North Korea continues to provide military support to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

In addition, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea to persuade Pyongyang to sell more weapons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I will also note that our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase this kind of military cooperation with the DPRK," Patel noted.

Patel added that any security cooperation or weapons trade between North Korea and Russia would violate a number of UN Security Council resolutions.

Background

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • The US Department of State reported that the United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to the Russian Federation.
  • In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.
  • North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming it for the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: