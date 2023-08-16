All Sections
Russia seeks to increase military cooperation with North Korea

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 09:27

The US Department of State has reported that Russia is determined to increase military cooperation with North Korea.

Source: Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Patel said North Korea continues to provide military support to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

In addition, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea to persuade Pyongyang to sell more weapons.

Quote: "I will also note that our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase this kind of military cooperation with the DPRK," Patel noted.

Patel added that any security cooperation or weapons trade between North Korea and Russia would violate a number of UN Security Council resolutions.

Background

  • The US Department of State reported that the United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to the Russian Federation.
  • In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.
  • North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming it for the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

Advertisement: