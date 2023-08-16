All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One third of Ukraine's budget goes to pay military – Finance Ministry

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 13:44

The maintenance of military personnel was the largest item of expenditure from the general fund of the state budget, amounting to almost UAH 520 billion (approximately US$14 billion) in the first seven months of the year, or a third of all expenditure during this period.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, citing the State Treasury Service of Ukraine

Expenditure from the general fund of the state budget for January-July of this year totalled UAH 1.64 trillion (roughly US$44.32 billion), including UAH 231.8 billion (US$6.26 billion) for July.

The largest item of expenditure (40.8% of the total) was wages with accruals: UAH 669.9 billion (US$18.10 billion) was spent on this. Moreover, UAH 518.8 billion (US$14.02 billion) was allocated to the maintenance of military personnel. In July, a total of UAH 100.5 billion (US$2.72 billion) was allocated to wages, of which UAH 76.9 billion (US$2.08 billion) was allocated to the military.

The second largest item is payment for the use of goods and services (24.8% of total expenditure) – UAH 406.3 billion was allocated to this, including UAH 65.3 billion in July.

More than half of this amount also goes to the Armed Forces: UAH 276.9 billion (US$7.48 billion) was spent on the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, personal protective equipment, fuel, food, etc. A further UAH 78.6 billion (US$2.12 billion) was transferred by the National Health Service to the programme of state guarantees of medical care for the population.

The third largest item was social security (pensions, scholarships, etc.), at UAH 304.6 billion (roughly US$8.23 billion). Of this amount, UAH 159 billion (US$4.30 billion) was transferred to the Pension Fund to ensure the payment of pensions, and UAH 105.5 billion (US$2.85 billion) for payments by the Ministry of Social Policy for social protection and support.

Also among the largest items are transfers to local budgets (5.6% of all expenditure, or UAH 92.3 billion (US$2.49 billion) and servicing of the national debt (7.8% of expenditure, or UAH 128.1 billion (approximately US$3.46 billion).

Background:

  • Annual expenditure from the general fund of the state budget is currently forecast at the level of UAH 2.8 trillion (about US$76.5 billion), while revenues are projected to be UAH 1.4 trillion (about US$38.75 billion). The gap is being filled by international aid from Ukraine’s partners. Ukraine can spend only its own funds, i.e. the taxes it collects, on defence measures.
  • Military personnel are paid a cash allowance (similar to a salary) and monthly bonuses established for the period of martial law (about US$800, US$1,350 or US$2,700).
  • In August, the government changed the procedure for payment and the amount of additional compensation for servicemen: they were refunded additional payments of UAH 30,000 (about US$800), and payments for wounded soldiers, instructors, cadets and conscripts were stipulated. The changes concerning the payment of additional remuneration will apply starting from 1 June 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: