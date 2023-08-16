"He said everything would be fine." Renowned Ukrainian fencer posts selfie with Ukrainian army's Commander-in-Chief

Fencer Olha Kharlan, almost disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan for not showing "respect" to her Russian opponent after winning a duel, has taken a selfie with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Olha smiled at the photo and expressed her positive expectations.

"He said everything would be fine," the athlete captioned her selfie.

The fencer recently came back home after an incident with her Russian opponent PHOTO: Olha Kharlan on INSTAGRAM

Apart from Kharlan, Oleksii Arestovych, former advisor to the Ukrainian President's Office, and Oleksii Potapenko, a Ukrainian singer, rap performer, songwriter, and producer, have previously taken selfies with Zaluzhnyi.

Kharlan, disqualified from the World Championships in Italy, was granted automatic entry to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Later, the Executive Committee of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) overruled the black card for the Ukrainian fencer.

