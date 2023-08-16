All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"He said everything would be fine." Renowned Ukrainian fencer posts selfie with Ukrainian army's Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 16:01

Fencer Olha Kharlan, almost disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan for not showing "respect" to her Russian opponent after winning a duel, has taken a selfie with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Olha smiled at the photo and expressed her positive expectations.

"He said everything would be fine," the athlete captioned her selfie.

 
The fencer recently came back home after an incident with her Russian opponent
PHOTO: Olha Kharlan on INSTAGRAM

Apart from Kharlan, Oleksii Arestovych, former advisor to the Ukrainian President's Office, and Oleksii Potapenko, a Ukrainian singer, rap performer, songwriter, and producer, have previously taken selfies with Zaluzhnyi.

Kharlan, disqualified from the World Championships in Italy, was granted automatic entry to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Later, the Executive Committee of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) overruled the black card for the Ukrainian fencer.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: