FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 22:31
The executive committee of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) has overruled the black card for Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan. She will be able to compete at the World Championships, but then she will be suspended for two months.

Source: Suspilne, La Repubblica

Details: The FIE executive committee changed its decision after an appeal and a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach, with which he granted Kharlan a guaranteed place at the 2024 Olympics.

By the decision of the FIE, Kharlan will be allowed to participate in team competitions at the World Championships in Milan, which are crucial for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

However, her suspension is only "paused". FIE also noted that it considers the black card legitimate and compliant with all the rules. However, after consulting with the IOC, it decided to allow Kharlan to compete at the World Championships in order to maintain the "Olympic spirit".

The International Fencing Federation announced that the incident would change the rules of sabre fencing: "The traditional handshake at the end of the match will be immediately replaced with a remote greeting, which will allow the Ukrainians not to approach the Russians, even if they compete as neutrals."

Why it is important: At the World Championships, where Kharlan was disqualified after the first meeting, in addition to medals, licences to participate in the 2024 Olympics were raffled off.

Since the black card given to the Ukrainian fencer meant automatic exclusion from the team tournament, the chances of winning an Olympic licence for Kharlan were reduced to a minimum.

Background:

  • Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan after showing "lack of respect" for her Russian opponent. At the start of the tournament, Kharlan defeated the Russian athlete Anna Smirnova and refused to shake hands after their duel.
  • The disqualification will last 60 days.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and called on international federations to be sensitive to competitions between Ukrainian and Russian neutral athletes.

