All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian fencer automatically qualifies for Olympics

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 19:12
Ukrainian fencer automatically qualifies for Olympics
Olha Kharlan. Photo: Facebook

Olha Kharlan, a Ukrainian fencer who was disqualified at the Fencing World Championship in Italy for her refusal to shake hands with her Russian opponent has been automatically allowed to compete in the Olympics.

Source: letter to Olha from Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC); Vadym Guttseit, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Given your unique situation, the International Olympic Committee will allocate an additional quota place to you for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in case you will not be able to qualify in the remaining period. We make this unique exception also because the ongoing procedures will in no case make up for the qualification points you missed because of your disqualification.."

Advertisement:

Details: Guttseit stated that the procedure of removing the back card from Kharlan’s record is currently ongoing in Ukraine to facilitate her participation in forthcoming competitions.

Why it is important: Besides the medals, licences for participation in the Olympics-2024 were awarded to the winners of the World Cup, where Kharlan was disqualified after the first match.

Since the black card issued to Kharlan meant automatic disqualification from the team tournament, her chances to win an Olympic licence were slim to none.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On 27 July, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan for "disrespecting" her Russian opponent after defeating her. Kharlan defeated Russia's Anna Smirnova 15:7 at the start of the tournament.
  • The disqualification will last 60 days.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and called on international federations to be sensitive to competitions between Ukrainian and Russian neutral athletes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: