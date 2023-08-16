All Sections
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus

Wagner Group LLC has been registered in Belarus, which will allegedly be engaged in "educational activities".  

Source: Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus

Details: The main activity of the company is "Other types of education not included in other groups". 

Russian citizen Maxim Petrov is indicated as the owner of the company.

The registration took place on 4 August. Address: the village of Tsel, Asipovichy district. There is a field camp where the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries arrived from Russia.

In addition, the company Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which is 100% owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, was registered at this address.

Background: 

  • After the failed uprising in Russia, Wagner Group relocated to Belarus.
  • A tent city is under construction for the Wagnerites here, near the Zyabrawka airfield, to accommodate around 1,000 mercenaries.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine noted that Belarus is using Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC to escalate the situation, while their number and location in Belarus do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.

