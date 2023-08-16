All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus

Wagner Group LLC has been registered in Belarus, which will allegedly be engaged in "educational activities".  

Source: Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus

Details: The main activity of the company is "Other types of education not included in other groups". 

Russian citizen Maxim Petrov is indicated as the owner of the company.

The registration took place on 4 August. Address: the village of Tsel, Asipovichy district. There is a field camp where the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries arrived from Russia.

In addition, the company Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which is 100% owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, was registered at this address.

Background: 

  • After the failed uprising in Russia, Wagner Group relocated to Belarus.
  • A tent city is under construction for the Wagnerites here, near the Zyabrawka airfield, to accommodate around 1,000 mercenaries.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine noted that Belarus is using Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC to escalate the situation, while their number and location in Belarus do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: