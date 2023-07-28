All Sections
Border guards on Wagnerites in Belarus: They're aggravating situation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 09:05
Border guards on Wagnerites in Belarus: They're aggravating situation
Wagnerites in Rostov-on-Don on 23 June. photo by Getty Images

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has noted that Belarus is using Russian mercenaries from the Wagner private military company to intensify the situation, while their number and location in Belarus do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Demchenko said the situation on the border with Belarus remains under control, and the situation directly along the state border is calm.

Border guards have not detected any movement of equipment or personnel of any units that could pose a threat to Ukraine near the border.

However, indeed, close attention is focused on the presence of Russian mercenaries from private military companies in Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service stated that there are currently just over 5,000 Wagnerites in Belarus, and they are located at a considerable distance from the border with Ukraine.

Quote: "However, intelligence units, including those of the State Border Guard Service, keep monitoring the conditions of their stay, how they will be further involved and the extent to which they pose a threat to Ukraine.

Now we see that they are intensifying the situation more, including with regard to the European Union. This is one of the factors of influence that they continue to use."

Background: Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Wagner Group fighters were "stressing him out" because they wanted to attack Poland.

