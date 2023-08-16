All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 August 2023, 20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting on 16 August to discuss the situation on the front, the defence of Ukraine, drones and projectiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "I held the Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting today. We discussed contact-line issues that are important now. [We discussed - ed.] defence issues that are important strategically."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the commanders reported about the situation on the eastern and southern fronts.

Advertisement:

The discussion about projectiles was held with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and there was a conversation about the drones and technological capacities of Ukraine with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he also held a long meeting on Ukraine's international activities, new defence packages and new political decisions for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"This August should be fruitful for Ukraine; this is a task for the entire team of our state, for each and everyone who works for the success of Ukraine," the president concluded.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: