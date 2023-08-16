Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting on 16 August to discuss the situation on the front, the defence of Ukraine, drones and projectiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "I held the Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting today. We discussed contact-line issues that are important now. [We discussed - ed.] defence issues that are important strategically."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the commanders reported about the situation on the eastern and southern fronts.

The discussion about projectiles was held with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and there was a conversation about the drones and technological capacities of Ukraine with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he also held a long meeting on Ukraine's international activities, new defence packages and new political decisions for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"This August should be fruitful for Ukraine; this is a task for the entire team of our state, for each and everyone who works for the success of Ukraine," the president concluded.

