All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 August 2023, 20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting on 16 August to discuss the situation on the front, the defence of Ukraine, drones and projectiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening video address

Quote: "I held the Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting today. We discussed contact-line issues that are important now. [We discussed - ed.] defence issues that are important strategically."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the commanders reported about the situation on the eastern and southern fronts.

The discussion about projectiles was held with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and there was a conversation about the drones and technological capacities of Ukraine with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he also held a long meeting on Ukraine's international activities, new defence packages and new political decisions for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"This August should be fruitful for Ukraine; this is a task for the entire team of our state, for each and everyone who works for the success of Ukraine," the president concluded.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: