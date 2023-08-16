Ukraine's Foreign Ministry working to get Ukraine invited to G20 summit

Ukraine and its partners are working to get Ukraine invited to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in India in September.

Source: Mykola Tochytskyi, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Tochytskyi said that Ukraine wants to take part in the G20 summit because summit participants will discuss economic issues.

"We believe that what the Russian Federation has done to put an end to the [Black Sea] Grain Agreement is a significant challenge not just for countries in Africa and Asia, but for economies around the world," Tochytskyi said.

"That’s why we are working together with our partners – with India and other partners that will be taking part in the summit – to be invited," he added.

Background:

Earlier on 16 August, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that Ukraine was not invited to the forthcoming G20 Summit in India on 9-10 September.

He said that only nine countries from outside the G20 have been invited to join the summit in New Delhi: Spain, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mauritius, Egypt, the Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine was invited to take part in the previous G20 summit in Indonesia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed summit participants in a video call and for the first time outlined Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

The meeting of the G20 finance ministers that took place in India in February 2023 ended without a joint communique, as Russia and China did not agree with the wording regarding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine that was acceptable for others.

