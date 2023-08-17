All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy Oblast suffers nearly 250 explosions in today's Russian attacks

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 17 August 2023, 00:12
Sumy Oblast suffers nearly 250 explosions in today's Russian attacks
Damage caused by Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Over the course of 16 August, Russian forces attacked border-adjacent areas and civilian settlements in Sumy Oblast 31 times, causing 244 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces launched 49 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada, and deployed artillery to shell it twice. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire on the Myropillia hromada, causing 43 explosions.

The Russians also launched 37 mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, killing a horse.

In the Bilopillia hromada, Russian forces deployed grenade launchers, causing 34 explosions, and mortars – 27 explosions.

Russian forces also launched 27 mortar bombs on the Shalyhyne hromada.

The Yunakivka hromada suffered 20 explosions as a result of Russian grenade-launcher attacks.

A Russian tank fired on the Mykolaivka village hromada 15 times.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: