Sumy Oblast suffers nearly 250 explosions in today's Russian attacks

Damage caused by Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Over the course of 16 August, Russian forces attacked border-adjacent areas and civilian settlements in Sumy Oblast 31 times, causing 244 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces launched 49 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada, and deployed artillery to shell it twice. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire on the Myropillia hromada, causing 43 explosions.

The Russians also launched 37 mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, killing a horse.

In the Bilopillia hromada, Russian forces deployed grenade launchers, causing 34 explosions, and mortars – 27 explosions.

Russian forces also launched 27 mortar bombs on the Shalyhyne hromada.

The Yunakivka hromada suffered 20 explosions as a result of Russian grenade-launcher attacks.

A Russian tank fired on the Mykolaivka village hromada 15 times.

