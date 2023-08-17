All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy Oblast suffers nearly 250 explosions in today's Russian attacks

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 17 August 2023, 00:12
Sumy Oblast suffers nearly 250 explosions in today's Russian attacks
Damage caused by Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Over the course of 16 August, Russian forces attacked border-adjacent areas and civilian settlements in Sumy Oblast 31 times, causing 244 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces launched 49 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada, and deployed artillery to shell it twice. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire on the Myropillia hromada, causing 43 explosions.

Advertisement:

The Russians also launched 37 mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, killing a horse.

In the Bilopillia hromada, Russian forces deployed grenade launchers, causing 34 explosions, and mortars – 27 explosions.

Russian forces also launched 27 mortar bombs on the Shalyhyne hromada.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Yunakivka hromada suffered 20 explosions as a result of Russian grenade-launcher attacks.

A Russian tank fired on the Mykolaivka village hromada 15 times.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: