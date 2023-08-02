Shahed drones attack Kyiv City damaging non-residential buildings

Pieces of Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August and which were shot down by the Ukrainian air defence forces fell in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital, damaging non-residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "Drone pieces fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital as a result of air defence systems shooting down enemy targets.

The pieces also fell in Sviatoshynskyi district."

Details: Klitschko said that a non-residential building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, and a tree caught fire in Sviatoshynskyi district after the UAV pieces fell.

Firefighters and emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration specified that damage to non-residential premises was recorded in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Kyiv City Military Administration added that there was no information on casualties.

Klitschko also said that emergency services had received a report of an explosion in Holosiivskyi district, and the information was being checked.

Update at 03:45: Klitschko updated the information and said that a non-residential building was damaged in Solomianskyi district as a result of the Russian attack on the capital and the fall of UAV pieces, and a tree caught fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

He added that the information about the explosion in Holosiivskyi district was not confirmed.

There were no casualties in the capital as a result of the attack by Russian drones, Klitschko stated.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that pieces fell in Holosiivskyi district. "Parts of the drone fell on a playground. In another place in the district, a non-residential building caught fire. There is no information about casualties. Units from the State Emergency Service are responding at the scene," they said.

