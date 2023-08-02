All Sections
Planet Labs post satellite image of fortifications near Asipovičy, Wagner Group's training spot

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:26
Planet Labs has posted a satellite image of fortifications being built under the Belarusian town of Asipovičy, where Wagner Group fighters are located.

Source: Belarusian Radio Freedom with reference to the satellite image by Planet Labs

Details: The publication reports that the photo from 31 July shows the Repišča training ground near Asipovičy, located 15 kilometres from the Wagner camp in the village of Ceĺ. The image shows that active construction work is underway on the territory of the landfill.

Quote from Radio Freedom: "The construction of numerous fortifications, possibly dugouts, can be seen. Near them, objects similar to passenger cars and light grey UAZ-452 minibuses can be seen, and bulldozers are working."

 
Radio Freedom

More details: As the post notes, on 29 July, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported on joint training of the 51st Artillery Brigade together with "instructors of the Wagner PMC" at this training ground. It was claimed that "fire missions using quadcopters" are being carried out there.

At the same time, Radio Freedom emphasises, a video showing the construction of a fortified forest camp recently appeared in one of the Telegram channels associated with Wagner. The dugouts there are equipped with small stoves, so the camp can be suitable for living in the cold season. Journalists could not determine the exact location.

 

There are construction equipment and platforms for its transportation in separate parking lots. The colours of these sites completely match those on the video of the Belarus Mozg Telegram channel, which was previously checked by the editors.

The video was shot on the Babrujsk bypass when the convoy was crossing the Biarezina River. Then the cars moved towards the village of Ceĺ, but it is quite likely that they could not reach it and turned towards the Repišča training ground.

 

Advertisement: