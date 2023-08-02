Ukraine's border guards shoot down two Shahed drones during Russian night attack

Ukrainian border guards shot down two Shahed attack drones in the country's south during a Russian nighttime attack on 1-2 August.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "The Russian Federation carried out a massive nighttime drone attack with Shahed-136 drones on the port and industrial infrastructure of Podunavia (Danube basin– ed.).

Having received the order to prepare for battle, fire groups quickly took up positions to destroy enemy UAVs. Despite the complexities of detecting targets in the dark, two fire groups managed to destroy one enemy drone each."

Details: In a conversation with Ukrainska Pravda, the State Border Guard said their servicemen shot down one drone with small arms, while a machine gun was used to neutralise the second one.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!