Ukraine's border guards shoot down two Shahed drones during Russian night attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 August 2023, 16:39
photo by State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards shot down two Shahed attack drones in the country's south during a Russian nighttime attack on 1-2 August.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "The Russian Federation carried out a massive nighttime drone attack with Shahed-136 drones on the port and industrial infrastructure of Podunavia (Danube basin– ed.).

Having received the order to prepare for battle, fire groups quickly took up positions to destroy enemy UAVs. Despite the complexities of detecting targets in the dark, two fire groups managed to destroy one enemy drone each."

Details: In a conversation with Ukrainska Pravda, the State Border Guard said their servicemen shot down one drone with small arms, while a machine gun was used to neutralise the second one.

