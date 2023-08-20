Denmark joins the Netherland to supply F-16s to Ukraine

Denmark has announced that it will join the Netherlands to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets to help Ukraine protect its airspace from Russian aggression.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Denmark

Quote: "It makes me proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression.

Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft [to Ukraine], Denmark is now leading the way,"said Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Minister of Defence of Denmark.

The Danish government also promised to work on ensuring that other countries join the coalition and "make their contributions to the fight for Ukraine’s freedom".

Background:

Earlier on 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete exercises.

In July, 11 partner countries joined Ukraine in signing a memorandum outlining the conditions of Ukrainian pilots’ training on the F-16 fighters.

