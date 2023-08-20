Ukraine modernising infrastructure connections to Romania to increase export volumes

Ukraine expects to develop infrastructure connections with Romania and the Danube cluster to boost its export capabilities.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, in an interview with Digi24, a Romanian TV channel

Details: Shmyhal said that Ukraine is working to restore Black Sea corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain and other products: the first cargo ship has recently arrived in Türkiye.

"To boost its export capabilities, Ukraine will work with our partners and actively develop border infrastructure with Romania and the Danube port cluster," Shmyhal said.

He added that the Russian Federations has become a true pirate of the Black Sea, with Russian forces trying to disrupt Ukrainian food exports and thus threatening global food security.

