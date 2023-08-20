All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine modernising infrastructure connections to Romania to increase export volumes

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 20 August 2023, 17:22

Ukraine expects to develop infrastructure connections with Romania and the Danube cluster to boost its export capabilities.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, in an interview with Digi24, a Romanian TV channel

Details: Shmyhal said that Ukraine is working to restore Black Sea corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain and other products: the first cargo ship has recently arrived in Türkiye.

"To boost its export capabilities, Ukraine will work with our partners and actively develop border infrastructure with Romania and the Danube port cluster," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

He added that the Russian Federations has become a true pirate of the Black Sea, with Russian forces trying to disrupt Ukrainian food exports and thus threatening global food security.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: