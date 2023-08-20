Lukashenko sends greetings to Hungarian President, points out similar "approaches" of their countries

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Hungarian President Katalin Novák on a Hungarian national holiday, Saint Stephen's Day, saying that both countries have "similar approaches" on "the most important issues".

Source: Lukashenko's statement posted by his press service, reports European Pravda

Quote: "I am convinced that the similarity of our approaches to such important issues as the priority of peace and tranquillity, the priority of national interests, the need to protect the family and traditional values, the sincere desire to establish honest and mutually respectful ties with partners, will continue to contribute to the development of constructive cooperation between Belarus and Hungary for the benefit of our citizens, our countries and our region," the statement said.

Lukashenko wished Katalin Novák good health, success, and prosperity of Hungary.

Saint Stephen’s Day is the main public holiday in Hungary, which is considered the day of the founding of the Hungarian state. This day honours the first king of Hungary, Stephen I, who was officially crowned on 20 August 1000.

On 11 August, Lukashenko said he was willing to improve Belarusian-Polish relations. "We are neighbours, and neighbours are not chosen, but given by God," the Belarusian dictator claimed.

In response, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Belarus must stop hybrid attacks on the border with Poland if Lukashenko truly wants to improve relations with Poland.

