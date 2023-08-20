All Sections
Russian special services call on Putin to fire defence minister and announce mobilisation – Bloomberg

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 21:25
Photo: The Kremlin

Some in Russia's intelligence services are calling on dictator Vladimir Putin to fire Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov and switch to more aggressive warfare.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: It is noted that many representatives of the Russian elite were surprised by Putin's weak response to Yevgeni Prigozhin’s mutiny and subsequent failure to punish the Wagner Group leader.

This has raised concerns among Russian officials about the potential for high-level opposition to Putin or further challenges.

In addition, dissatisfaction with Russia's failures on the battlefield still lingers among the occupation forces.

So far, Defence Minister Segey Shoigu and Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, remain on their posts.

According to two sources of Bloomberg, Prigozhin's attempt to dislodge the two officials has had some support from key state security agencies.

Security hardliners want to replace Shoigu as part of a transition to more aggressive warfare, including full-scale mobilisation and martial law, according to five people familiar with the situation.

However, there are currently no signs that they will be fired. Instead, the Russian political leadership is busy dealing with Shoigu and Gerasimov’s critics.

