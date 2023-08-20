All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Chernihiv: number of casualties increases to 156, rescue operation completed

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 21:44
Attack on Chernihiv: number of casualties increases to 156, rescue operation completed
ATTACK ON DRAMA THEATRE IN CHERNIHIV. PHOTO: INTERNAL MINISTER IHOR KLYMENKO ON TELEGRAM

The number of casualties caused by the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Chernihiv has increased to 156. The rescue operation has been completed.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote: "Chernihiv. Cynical shelling of the city centre. The rescue operation has been completed. 156 people were injured, 41 of them are in hospital. Everyone is being given the necessary help. Unfortunately, seven people died."

Details: In total, 66 residential buildings, 10 administrative buildings and 67 vehicles were damaged as a result of the attack.

Advertisement:

Commissions are working on compensation payments.

Previously: Earlier, it was reported that 148 people were injured in the missile attack on Chernihiv.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: