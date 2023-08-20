Attack on Chernihiv: number of casualties increases to 156, rescue operation completed

The number of casualties caused by the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Chernihiv has increased to 156. The rescue operation has been completed.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote: "Chernihiv. Cynical shelling of the city centre. The rescue operation has been completed. 156 people were injured, 41 of them are in hospital. Everyone is being given the necessary help. Unfortunately, seven people died."

Details: In total, 66 residential buildings, 10 administrative buildings and 67 vehicles were damaged as a result of the attack.

Commissions are working on compensation payments.

Previously: Earlier, it was reported that 148 people were injured in the missile attack on Chernihiv.

Background:

At about 11:30 on 19 August, the Russians struck the centre of the city of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre where a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti stated that the Russian invaders had targeted a "gathering of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists in combat drones" in Chernihiv.



