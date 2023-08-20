Ukraine's Commander of Joint Forces publishes frontline video of 95th Air Assault Brigade

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukraine’s Ground Forces, published a video of the successful work of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "This is how the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade spent their summer. Many destroyed enemies and successful actions at the front."



Details: Ukraine’s Ground Forces shared a video showing the work of the 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv (Black Zaporozhians) Mechanised Brigade.

