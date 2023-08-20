Ukraine's Commander of Joint Forces publishes frontline video of 95th Air Assault Brigade
Sunday, 20 August 2023, 23:28
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukraine’s Ground Forces, published a video of the successful work of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote: "This is how the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade spent their summer. Many destroyed enemies and successful actions at the front."
Advertisement:
Details: Ukraine’s Ground Forces shared a video showing the work of the 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv (Black Zaporozhians) Mechanised Brigade.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!