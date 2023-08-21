More than 25 combat clashes with Russians over past 24 hours – General Staff report

More than twenty-five combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian defence forces and the Russian occupiers on 20 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 21 August

Quote: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 29 airstrikes, and fired 43 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, these Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, both dead and injured. Residential buildings, an educational institution building, and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

The possibility of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the south-west of Iskryskivshchyna and Zhuravka (Sumy Oblast). The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 30 settlements, including Karpovychi and Bohdanove, (Chernihiv Oblast); Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Pokrovka and Novooleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); and Varvarivka, Budarky, Zemlianka and Komisarove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched an airstrike west of Mykolaivka, and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Shyikivka, Terny, Pyskuny and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast) and launched airstrikes in the area of Vesele, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 20 settlements, including Predtechyne, Dyliivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Keramik, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). The invaders conducted an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Oleksandropil, Paraskoviivka and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk Oblast) were attacked.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) were shelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Charivne, Robotyne and Pavlivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 30 settlements, including Novodarivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Olhivka and Sadove (Kherson Oblast). More than 20 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Kherson, Veletenske and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast), were affected by Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft carried out nine strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one Russian command post and three artillery systems at their firing positions over the course of the past 24 hours.

