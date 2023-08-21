All Sections
Neutral Ireland admits that it will conduct armed training of Ukrainian military

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 09:03

About 30 servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ireland will conduct armed training of the Ukrainian military as part of a large European group of instructors within the framework of the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy mission. 

Source: European Pravda reports that this has been confirmed by the country's Ministry of Defence,  as reported by Irish broadcaster RTÉ

Details: The exercise was initially expected to include "landmine clearance, combat medicine and other non-lethal supports", but the Irish Department of Defence has now said troops will also be involved in weapons training. 

In its statement, the country's government specified that, in accordance with its Programme for Government, it is not supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with any weapons. 

"Ireland's policy of military neutrality is characterised by our non-participation in military alliances or common or mutual defence arrangements," the statement said. 

"Providing soldiers with basic military training including leadership and drilling instruction does not impact this policy of military neutrality," the country's government emphasised. 

According to Colm Brophy, Teachta Dála [Deputy to the Dáil Éireann, the lower house of the Irish Parliament], Ireland is providing Kyiv with "very basic military training to transfer soldiers from a civilian life to life in the Ukrainian army." 

He emphasised that this is done "in the confines of recognising our military neutrality", as well as "recognising our political support of Ukraine" by Dublin. 

It has previously been reported that Irish servicemen have begun training the Ukrainian armed forces in the disposal of explosive devices and mine clearance in Cyprus. 

European Pravda has already reported in detail about how Irish neutrality was formed.

Meanwhile, in April, the Irish government announced plans to ask the public for their views on the country's tradition of military neutrality in a consultative forum.

Advertisement: