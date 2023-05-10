All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Irish military begins training Ukrainian forces in Cyprus

European PravdaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:23

The Irish troops started the military training of demining and discarding explosives for the Ukrainian forces in Cyprus.

Source: Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Irish Air Corps general and current Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Irish Times

Clancy reported that the Irish troops are already in Cyprus where they are conducting basic training of neutralisation of explosives and demining for the Ukrainian forces.

Ireland committed to send up to 30 of its soldiers to participate in the military training for the neutralisation of projectiles and military medicine.

At the beginning of April, it was revealed that Cyprus will offer Ukraine the demining training within the framework of the humanitarian aid.

Then it was reported that a group of nearly 18 Ukrainian officers will arrive in Cyprus to undergo training durinf the last week of April.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that at the moment there are over two thousand Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training at the polygon in the German city of Grafenwöhr.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: