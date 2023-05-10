All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Irish military begins training Ukrainian forces in Cyprus

European PravdaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:23

The Irish troops started the military training of demining and discarding explosives for the Ukrainian forces in Cyprus.

Source: Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Irish Air Corps general and current Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Irish Times

Clancy reported that the Irish troops are already in Cyprus where they are conducting basic training of neutralisation of explosives and demining for the Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement:

Ireland committed to send up to 30 of its soldiers to participate in the military training for the neutralisation of projectiles and military medicine.

At the beginning of April, it was revealed that Cyprus will offer Ukraine the demining training within the framework of the humanitarian aid.

Then it was reported that a group of nearly 18 Ukrainian officers will arrive in Cyprus to undergo training durinf the last week of April.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that at the moment there are over two thousand Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training at the polygon in the German city of Grafenwöhr.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: