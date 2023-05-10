Irish military begins training Ukrainian forces in Cyprus

The Irish troops started the military training of demining and discarding explosives for the Ukrainian forces in Cyprus.

Source: Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Irish Air Corps general and current Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Irish Times

Clancy reported that the Irish troops are already in Cyprus where they are conducting basic training of neutralisation of explosives and demining for the Ukrainian forces.

Ireland committed to send up to 30 of its soldiers to participate in the military training for the neutralisation of projectiles and military medicine.

At the beginning of April, it was revealed that Cyprus will offer Ukraine the demining training within the framework of the humanitarian aid.

Then it was reported that a group of nearly 18 Ukrainian officers will arrive in Cyprus to undergo training durinf the last week of April.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that at the moment there are over two thousand Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training at the polygon in the German city of Grafenwöhr.

