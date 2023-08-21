Russians strike residential building in Beryslav, injure man

As a result of a Russian attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, a local man has been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 48-year old local resident of Beryslav was injured in his own home.

He was taken to hospital and is getting necessary medical treatment.

