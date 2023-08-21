Russians strike residential building in Beryslav, injure man

As a result of a Russian attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, a local man has been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 48-year old local resident of Beryslav was injured in his own home.

He was taken to hospital and is getting necessary medical treatment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





