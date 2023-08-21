Russians strike residential building in Beryslav, injure man
Monday, 21 August 2023, 21:41
As a result of a Russian attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, a local man has been injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A 48-year old local resident of Beryslav was injured in his own home.
He was taken to hospital and is getting necessary medical treatment.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!