EU Foreign Affairs chief confirms meeting on Ukraine's Peace Formula may take place during UN General Assembly

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, announced that "work is underway" in regards to a high-level meeting on peace in Ukraine.

Source: Borrrell said this on Monday during a speech in the city of Santander, writes European Pravda with reference to Europa Press

Details: According to the top EU diplomat, a new meeting to discuss Ukraine's peace formula may take place during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the end of September.

It will be a continuation of a meeting in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in early August involving more than 40 countries, which Borrell said was "another step by Ukraine to force the international community to put pressure on Russia to end the war".

"Only Russia can stop it, Russia started it and Russia must finish it," he stressed, assuring that the European Union "will continue to support Ukraine".

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

According to media reports, during the events of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy can personally present the peace formula, a 10-point plan designed to put the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine to an end.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda published the text of Zelensky's 10-point Peace Formula.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





