Russians Ministry of Defence claims downing 2 drones over Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the evening of 21 August, two aircraft-type drones were allegedly discovered and their signals jammed over the Black Sea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "By the means of the air defence forces, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and their signal jammed by electronic warfare.

Having lost control, the UAVs crashed over the Black Sea 40 kilometres northwest of the Crimean Peninsula."

Earlier: On the morning of 21 August, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that it had allegedly destroyed 2 Ukrainian drones in the suburbs.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





