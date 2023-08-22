Several Shahed drones attack Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 August. Several Shahed drones attacked the city.

Source: Suspilne; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At around 01:05 Suspilne reported on explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the Air Force said a group of Shahed drones was detected near the city.

An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!