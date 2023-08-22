All Sections
Several Shahed drones attack Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 01:15
PHOTO: ANTON PETRUS

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 August. Several Shahed drones attacked the city.

Source: Suspilne; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At around 01:05 Suspilne reported on explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the Air Force said a group of Shahed drones was detected near the city.

An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

