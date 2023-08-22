Russian high-school students to learn how to shoot live ammunition

Shooting with firearms loaded with live cartridges has been included in the Russian school curriculum for basic military training for years 10-11.

Source: Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii with reference to the course syllabus

Details: The curriculum for Russian secondary school students states that live small-calibre bullets for firearms will be issued at specially equipped shooting ranges and shooting galleries under the guidance of "experienced military unit officers or instructors" and "only at the firing line".

The course envisions students learning how to fire small arms, perform initial firing exercises and throw simulated hand grenades, operate UAVs, equip trenches for prone firing positions, and classify types of nuclear explosions.

The subject Basics of Safety and Protection of the Homeland will appear in Russian schools from 1 September, replacing the Basics of Life Safety and Health. Vazhnye Istorii said it will include a course on initial military training, which will be mandatory and which students cannot refuse to study.

The Russian Defence Ministry has supported the return to basic military training (BMT) in schools, recommending that at least 140 hours be allocated to it in high school. BMT will take up about 12% of total study time.

