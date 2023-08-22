All Sections
Ukrainian defenders enter Robotyne, evacuate civilians – Defence Ministry

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:01
PHOTO: HANNA MALIAR ON TELEGRAM

Ukrainian defence forces from the 47th brigade have entered the recently captured settlement of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and organised the evacuation of civilians, while the Russians shelled the village with artillery.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers of the 47th brigade which entered the settlement of Robotyne fighting have organised the evacuation of civilians in Bradley armoured vehicles.

 
Details: Maliar added that the defenders are carrying out planned combat work and destroying the Russians.

In response, the Russians are continuously shelling Robotyne with artillery. Fighting continues.

The defenders of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Mahura also posted a video of the evacuation of civilians from a settlement on the Melitopol front.

The fighters reported that they were able to break through the multi-echelon defence line of the occupiers after two months of fierce fighting.

Background: 

  • On 21 August, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reported that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had advanced to the southeast of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and intense planned combat operations are currently ongoing there.
  • On 22 August, Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported that the military had succeeded in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the southern front.

Advertisement: