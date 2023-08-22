Ukrainian defenders gain ground near Robotyne

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has reported that the military have gains on the southern front in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff; Military Media Center

Quote: "[Ukrainian defenders – ed.] have made gains near Robotyne, they are consolidating their positions."

Details: Kovalov noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their offensive actions on the Melitopol front.

Kovalov said the Ukrainian military are firing using artillery on Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive actions to the south of the city of Bakhmut.

The Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. They are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, they are moving units and troops, and actively using their reserves.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Heavy fighting is ongoing there.

Background: On 21 August, the Defence Forces of Ukraine advanced to the southeast of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and intense planned combat operations are currently ongoing there.

