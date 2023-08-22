All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders gain ground near Robotyne

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 22 August 2023, 09:34
Ukrainian defenders gain ground near Robotyne
SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP ON 22 AUGUST

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has reported that the military have gains on the southern front in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff; Military Media Center

Quote: "[Ukrainian defenders – ed.] have made gains near Robotyne, they are consolidating their positions."

Details: Kovalov noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their offensive actions on the Melitopol front.

Advertisement:

Kovalov said the Ukrainian military are firing using artillery on Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive actions to the south of the city of Bakhmut.

The Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. They are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, they are moving units and troops, and actively using their reserves.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Heavy fighting is ongoing there.

Background: On 21 August, the Defence Forces of Ukraine advanced to the southeast of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and intense planned combat operations are currently ongoing there.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: