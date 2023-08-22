All Sections
Large delegation of Moldovan government is heading to Kyiv

European PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:56
Large delegation of Moldovan government is heading to Kyiv
DORIN RECEAN. Photo: PARLAMENT.MD

Three Moldovan ministers and Prime Minister Dorin Recean are on their way to Kyiv for a two-day visit.

Source: Moldpres

The delegation will visit Kyiv on 22-24 August.

Volodymyr Bolya, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, Victor Parlicov, Minister of Energy, and Andrei Spînu, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, as well as Ruslan Bolbochan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are heading to Ukraine together with the Prime Minister.

Background:

  • Also on Monday, Katalin Novák, President of Hungary, came to Ukraine. She started her visit from Zakarpattia, and from there she will go to Kyiv to participate in the summit of the Crimean Platform.
  • On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among the participants of an informal meeting of Balkan leaders. During it, the leaders of 11 countries of South-Eastern Europe signed the Athens Declaration supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

