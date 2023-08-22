All Sections
Hungarian President Katalin Novák arrives in Zakarpattia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:22
PHOTO: ZAKARPATTIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Katalin Novák, President of Hungary, has arrived in Zakarpattia Oblast on the morning of 22 August.

Source: European Pravda citing Telex; Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration. 

Details: Katalin Novák has arrived in Ukraine on the eve of the third International Summit of the Crimea Platform; her visit was announced in advance. Telex reports that she arrived in Berehove at around 09:00.

The President of Hungary met with the leadership of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, the Oblast Council, the city of Berehove and its district.

 
Photo: Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration

The meeting attendees discussed the results and prospects of strengthening cross-border cooperation, in particular those projects that were initiated after the start of the full-scale war.

Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration reports that humanitarian aid, support for Ukrainian refugees and forced migrants in Zakarpattia and summer holidays for Ukrainian children in Hungary were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Novák will also meet with church representatives, talk with the family of one of the ethnic Hungarians who died defending Ukraine, and children of large families.

After that, the president will go to Kyiv. This will be her second trip during the full-scale war in Ukraine following her first visit on 26 November 2022.

Background: 

  • As reported, Katalin Novák believes that the world should prevent Russia from realising its military goals in Ukraine, but at the same time, she is against Budapest helping Kyiv with weapons and considers sanctions ineffective.
  • In March, the Hungarian president declared her support for a peace plan for Ukraine, which does not foresee victory for Russia and at the same time is based on "realistic goals".
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has approved the decision to accept the credentials of Fedir Shandor, Ukraine’s newly appointed ambassador to Budapest, a Professor of Uzhhorod National University and a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

