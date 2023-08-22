All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


11 countries adopt declaration in support of Ukraine at Athens summit

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:21
11 countries adopt declaration in support of Ukraine at Athens summit
photo: EUROKINISSI

The leaders of 11 countries of southeastern Europe signed the Athens Declaration in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine during a summit on the Balkans.

Source: CNN Greece, European Pravda

Details: Under the declaration, the countries expressed their unwavering support for "Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, based on the values of democracy and the rule of law" in the face of Russian aggression.

The declaration also notes that the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova, which are all geographically adjacent to EU member states, share a common European heritage, and "as a strategic investment in peace, security and stability in Europe, it is important for these regions to be embraced as full-fledged members of the European family".

The document was signed by: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Montenegro President Jakov Milatović, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Prime Minister Borjana Krišto, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in the presence of European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a pivotal moment for Europe, creating a new level of awareness of shared principles, unity and common future within the EU. This is a critical time for the security, peace and stability of our European continent.," the declaration reads.

The document also notes that "the laws and principles that contributed to a stable and predictable European security order for so long have been violated and we witness anew the manifestation of the disastrous effects of revisionism."

"We agreed that there can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities, such as attacks on civilians and the destruction of infrastructure and all those responsible must be held accountable," the declaration reads.

"We underlined the need for a re-energised and re-focused enlargement process that is tangible and credible, without shortcuts to the set conditions. We expressed our commitment to support Ukraine and Moldova to take the next steps in their accession process as soon as they have completed the necessary reforms," the document says.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a joint declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in Athens.

The summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met". The Annual National Programme (ANP) will become a tool for monitoring the reforms that Ukraine is implementing, a tool that is already at Ukraine's disposal.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: