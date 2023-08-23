New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine

Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Slovenia to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek on 22 August.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Perebyinis thanked Slovenia for its comprehensive support of Ukraine in its opposition to Russian armed aggression.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis and Ambassador of Slovenia to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

"For her part, Mateja Prevolšek thanked Ukraine for its help in addressing the aftermath of large-scale floods in Slovenia and reaffirmed her country’s commitment to continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor," the statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

Perebyinis and Prevolšek also discussed practical steps to implement President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, Ukraine’s path to full membership in the EU and NATO, cooperation during Slovenia’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, and Ukraine’s recovery efforts.

Background:

The recent heavy rains have caused significant damage in Slovenia, causing at least seven main and regional bridges to collapse and damaging roads and energy infrastructure. Thousands of people had to flee their homes, many were evacuated by helicopters and boats, and there were casualties.

According to Slovenian authorities, this is the worst flood in Slovenia in recent history, affecting two thirds of the country’s territory.

On 12 August, 51 Ukrainian rescue workers and 19 pieces of equipment were deployed to Slovenia to help with rescue operations.

Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob personally greeted the Ukrainian rescue team that arrived to provide assistance.

