Russians claim they downed drone on approach to Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, claims that on the night of 26 August, Russian air defence forces shot down a drone on the outskirts of Moscow.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istra district."

Details: According to Sobyanin, no civilians were injured or infrastructure damaged as a result of the UAV attack.

