Russians claim they downed drone on approach to Moscow
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 03:20
Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, claims that on the night of 26 August, Russian air defence forces shot down a drone on the outskirts of Moscow.
Source: Sobyanin on Telegram
Quote: "Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istra district."
Details: According to Sobyanin, no civilians were injured or infrastructure damaged as a result of the UAV attack.
