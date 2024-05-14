All Sections
Rescue workers post photos from sites of Russian attacks on Kharkiv

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 19:20
Rescue workers post photos from sites of Russian attacks on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has released photos from the site of Russian missiles and aerial bomb attacks on residential quarters in various districts of the city of Kharkiv on 14 May.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Today in the afternoon, the enemy launched missile and aerial bomb attacks on residential quarters in various districts of the city.

As a result of a direct strike on a 20-storey residential building, its constructions were damaged. In addition to this, a blaze broke out in a garage cooperative on the area of 80 sq. m and the grass in the open territory caught fire. The adjacent residential buildings were also damaged."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On 14 May in the afternoon, the Russian occupying forces launched attacks on the residential area of the central part of the city of Kharkiv. Ukraine's Interior Ministry reports that at least 16 people were injured, three of them children.

