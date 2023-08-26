Russians intensify tactical aircraft operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 04:35
Russian occupying forces stepped up tactical aircraft activities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 25-26 August.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw Russian tactical warplane activity.
There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons."
