Russians intensify tactical aircraft operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian occupying forces stepped up tactical aircraft activities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 25-26 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw Russian tactical warplane activity.

There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons."

